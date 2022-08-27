Sycomore Asset Management Has $151,000 Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Sycomore Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 213.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 205,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,476,000 after buying an additional 139,898 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 197,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,745,000 after purchasing an additional 105,372 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $82,669,000 after purchasing an additional 97,105 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 872.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 94,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,080,000 after purchasing an additional 85,091 shares during the period. Finally, Sandler Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy purchased 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $174.54 per share, with a total value of $100,360.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,144.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total value of $160,787.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,749 shares in the company, valued at $842,805.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura O’shaughnessy bought 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $174.54 per share, with a total value of $100,360.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,144.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Acuity Brands to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $241.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.57.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock traded down $9.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.70. The stock had a trading volume of 141,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,461. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.58. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.71 and a 12 month high of $224.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.62 and its 200 day moving average is $174.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.15 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 5.01%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

