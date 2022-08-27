Sycomore Asset Management Has $7.21 Million Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Sycomore Asset Management lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 112.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,289 shares during the period. CyberArk Software accounts for 1.3% of Sycomore Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sycomore Asset Management owned 0.11% of CyberArk Software worth $7,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 4,060.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 363,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,062,000 after buying an additional 355,184 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 244,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,305,000 after purchasing an additional 159,819 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,346,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,046,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,812,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.67.

NASDAQ CYBR traded down $5.55 on Friday, hitting $148.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,463. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.99 and its 200 day moving average is $146.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -49.09 and a beta of 1.20.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $142.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.45 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. CyberArk Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

