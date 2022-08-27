Sycomore Asset Management Has $715,000 Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Sycomore Asset Management lifted its holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTCH. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Farfetch during the first quarter worth about $47,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Farfetch during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Farfetch by 119.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Farfetch during the first quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Farfetch by 94.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the period. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTCH. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen cut shares of Farfetch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Farfetch has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.06.

Farfetch Trading Up 26.1 %

NYSE:FTCH traded up $2.49 on Friday, reaching $12.03. 65,538,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,822,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 2.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average is $11.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Farfetch Ltd has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $47.30.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $579.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.53 million. Farfetch had a net margin of 73.70% and a return on equity of 1,826.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

