Sycomore Asset Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sycomore Asset Management reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 2.9% of Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $16,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,107,220,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,732,927,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 35,248.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,598 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,558,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,343,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,991 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of MA stock traded down $12.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $331.96. 1,925,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,734,380. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.70. The stock has a market cap of $320.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $303.65 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.