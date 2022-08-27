Sycomore Asset Management Purchases 17,915 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Sycomore Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,915 shares during the quarter. Chegg accounts for about 1.5% of Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sycomore Asset Management owned approximately 0.18% of Chegg worth $8,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHGG. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,324,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,214,000. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,161,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Chegg during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,263,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Chegg by 636.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 441,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after purchasing an additional 381,270 shares during the last quarter.

Chegg stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.34. 1,140,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,359,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.10. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $87.13.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $194.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.40 million. Chegg had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 7.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHGG. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair lowered shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Chegg from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chegg from $37.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chegg from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.58.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

