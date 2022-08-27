Sycomore Asset Management Raises Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sycomore Asset Management raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,460 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 933,957.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,445,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,207 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,492,441,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,163,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,393 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Intuit by 163.0% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,621,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 80.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,041,402,000 after acquiring an additional 962,524 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $17.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $448.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,777,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,038. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $429.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $438.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $126.50 billion, a PE ratio of 61.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.44.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

