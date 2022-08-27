Sycomore Asset Management Sells 24,212 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Sycomore Asset Management lowered its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,212 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 9.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,751,000 after buying an additional 15,995 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 16.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 11.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 203,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,705,000 after purchasing an additional 21,259 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 36.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 247,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total value of $3,152,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,053 shares in the company, valued at $24,911,899.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.18 per share, with a total value of $47,090,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,437,543.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $3,152,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,911,899.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $5,072,700. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $3.44 on Friday, hitting $103.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,142,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,484,758. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.54. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $118.99. The stock has a market cap of $66.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FISV. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.25.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.