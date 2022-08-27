SYNC Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $21,453.00 (SYNC)

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 27th. One SYNC Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. SYNC Network has a market cap of $1.29 million and $21,453.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SYNC Network has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.82 or 0.00224396 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005706 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003913 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001438 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00009300 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00446293 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000292 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 155,568,043 coins and its circulating supply is 116,159,461 coins. SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here. SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SYNC Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

