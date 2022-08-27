Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Insider Peter Ordentlich Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) insider Peter Ordentlich sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $626,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,635.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ SNDX opened at $23.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 12.69 and a quick ratio of 12.69. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $25.71. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.01 and a beta of 1.31.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).
