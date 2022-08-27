Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Insider Peter Ordentlich Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) insider Peter Ordentlich sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $626,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,635.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNDX opened at $23.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 12.69 and a quick ratio of 12.69. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $25.71. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.01 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

SNDX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

