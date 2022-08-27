Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.80-$8.85 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.06 billion-$5.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.01 billion. Synopsys also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.80-$1.85 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $401.73.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $355.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.87, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.22. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $391.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $339.52 and a 200 day moving average of $316.21.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Synopsys will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $12,854,903.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,409,108.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $12,854,903.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at $36,409,108.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,398,416.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,582,165.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,645 shares of company stock worth $23,176,478. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 11.0% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter worth $237,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 10.3% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 13.7% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 47.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

