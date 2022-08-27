Synthetix One Day Volume Reaches $99.66 Million (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Synthetix coin can now be purchased for about $2.90 or 0.00014462 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Synthetix has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. Synthetix has a total market cap of $680.33 million and approximately $99.66 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004986 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005034 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004013 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002549 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00128491 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00032584 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00086675 BTC.
Synthetix Coin Profile
Synthetix is a coin. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 293,251,261 coins and its circulating supply is 234,503,460 coins. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Synthetix Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.
