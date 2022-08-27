Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Short Interest Update

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tabcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. CLSA lowered shares of Tabcorp from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tabcorp in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Tabcorp Stock Performance

Shares of TACBY remained flat at $1.30 during trading hours on Friday. 34 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565. Tabcorp has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $15.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.95.

Tabcorp Increases Dividend

Tabcorp Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $6.3065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Tabcorp’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 45.71%.

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. The company's Lotteries and Keno segment is involved in the lottery operations. It has various game brands, including Set for Life, Powerball, Oz Lotto, TattsLotto, Saturday Lotto, Gold Lotto, X Lotto, Monday and Wednesday Lotto, Lucky Lotteries, Lotto Strike, Super 66, Keno, and Instant Scratch-Its.

