Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Short Interest Update

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 4,100.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Table Trac Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of TBTC stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average is $3.73. Table Trac has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $4.73.

Table Trac Company Profile

Table Trac, Inc designs, develops, and sells casino information and management systems in the United States, Australia, Japan, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. It offers Table Trac, an information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table game operations, as well as adds functionality to related casino system modules for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration/management, vault/cage management, and audit/accounting tasks.

