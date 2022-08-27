Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Short Interest Update

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 4,100.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Table Trac Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of TBTC stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average is $3.73. Table Trac has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $4.73.
Table Trac Company Profile
