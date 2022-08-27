Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Short Interest Update

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 1,187.5% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Taitron Components Price Performance

Shares of Taitron Components stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $3.94. The company had a trading volume of 32,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,561. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.69. The company has a market cap of $23.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.17. Taitron Components has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $4.97.

Taitron Components Cuts Dividend

About Taitron Components

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

(Get Rating)

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.