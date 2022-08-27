Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Short Interest Update

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 1,187.5% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of Taitron Components stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $3.94. The company had a trading volume of 32,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,561. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.69. The company has a market cap of $23.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.17. Taitron Components has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $4.97.
Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.
