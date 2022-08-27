Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Taitron Components Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TAIT opened at $3.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.69. Taitron Components has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $4.97.
About Taitron Components
