Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC) Short Interest Update

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talon 1 Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOAC. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,794,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,886,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,025,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Talon 1 Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,025,000. Finally, Governors Lane LP purchased a new stake in Talon 1 Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,523,000. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Talon 1 Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Talon 1 Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.19 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,269. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.07. Talon 1 Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $10.19.

About Talon 1 Acquisition

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business combination opportunities in the aerospace, aviation, and aviation services industries.

