Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Short Interest Down 44.3% in August

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,100 shares, a decline of 44.3% from the July 31st total of 2,674,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TNEYF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. CIBC boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Tamarack Valley Energy Trading Down 2.4 %

OTCMKTS TNEYF traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $3.29. 65,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,518. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average of $3.75. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $5.37.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in the Clearwater assets covering an area of approximately 357 sections of land located in Alberta; Charlie Lake assets covering approximately 357 sections of land in the northwestern area of Alberta; Viking light oil play in central and southern Alberta and west central Saskatchewan; Barons Sand oil play in the Penny area of southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

