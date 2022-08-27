Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) VP Manesh Dadlani Sells 5,602 Shares of Stock

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $206,433.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,029.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Tapestry Price Performance

Tapestry stock opened at $35.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $47.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.47.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.65%.

Tapestry declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the luxury accessories retailer to repurchase up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tapestry

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TPR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Tapestry to $49.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Tapestry from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Tapestry to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.44.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Stories

