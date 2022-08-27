Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.80-$3.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.90 billion-$6.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.90 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on TPR. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tapestry from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.44.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $35.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.47.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 34.37%. Tapestry’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.65%.

Tapestry declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the luxury accessories retailer to purchase up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $206,433.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,029.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,696.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 36.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,266,189 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $121,338,000 after purchasing an additional 878,633 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,213,109,000 after buying an additional 751,210 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 110.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 927,447 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $34,455,000 after buying an additional 486,402 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 4,384.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 346,492 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $10,575,000 after acquiring an additional 338,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at $5,120,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

