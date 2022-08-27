Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Taylor Devices Stock Performance

Taylor Devices stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.93. 4,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,131. Taylor Devices has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $12.25. The firm has a market cap of $34.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taylor Devices

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAYD. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Devices in the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC lifted its holdings in Taylor Devices by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 101,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Taylor Devices by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Devices Company Profile

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

