TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 325.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of TPCS remained flat at $1.54 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,209. TechPrecision has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $2.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $52.75 million, a PE ratio of -76.88 and a beta of 0.64.
