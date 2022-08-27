TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 325.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of TPCS remained flat at $1.54 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,209. TechPrecision has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $2.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $52.75 million, a PE ratio of -76.88 and a beta of 0.64.

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems primarily in the United States. It offers custom components for ships, submarines and helicopters, aerospace equipment, components for nuclear power plants, and components for medical systems.

