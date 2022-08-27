Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decline of 55.1% from the July 31st total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Techtronic Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 3rd.

Techtronic Industries Stock Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS TTNDY traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.15. 91,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,782. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.36. Techtronic Industries has a 52 week low of $50.33 and a 52 week high of $113.19.

Techtronic Industries Cuts Dividend

About Techtronic Industries

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.586 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products worldwide. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories for consumer, trade, professional, and industrial users under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

