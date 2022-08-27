Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Short Interest Update

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 171.4% from the July 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Teijin Stock Performance

Shares of TINLY remained flat at $10.52 during mid-day trading on Friday. Teijin has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $15.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.46.

Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter. Teijin had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 2.21%.

Teijin Company Profile

Teijin Limited engages in the fibers, films and sheets, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It offers aramid fibers and polyethylene materials; carbon fibers, composite materials, and oxidized PAN fibers; polycarbonate sheets and films; high-density polyethylene porous films and materials; and microporous films.

