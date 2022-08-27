Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 65.2% from the July 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 259,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on TLSNY shares. Berenberg Bank raised Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 40 to SEK 41 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays raised Telia Company AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 33 to SEK 35 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telia Company AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.85.

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TLSNY traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $7.06. 72,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,949. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.73. Telia Company AB has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $8.67.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Company AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLSNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 6.33%. Equities analysts expect that Telia Company AB will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.