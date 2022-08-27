TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.18-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.57 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE TIXT opened at $29.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.33. TELUS International has a 1 year low of $20.73 and a 1 year high of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $624.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.40 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 15.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter worth about $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 43.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 156.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 39.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares during the period. 39.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

See Also

