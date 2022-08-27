Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 57.9% from the July 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on TMSNY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Temenos from CHF 89 to CHF 74.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Temenos from CHF 95 to CHF 86 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Temenos from CHF 125 to CHF 110 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Temenos from CHF 100 to CHF 79 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Temenos from CHF 100 to CHF 90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Temenos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.86.

Shares of TMSNY stock traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.05. 8,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,546. Temenos has a 12 month low of $71.29 and a 12 month high of $168.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.46.

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

