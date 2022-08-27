Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the July 31st total of 98,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Tempest Therapeutics Stock Down 7.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TPST opened at $2.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tempest Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $16.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.82.
Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.13. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tempest Therapeutics will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Tempest Therapeutics
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TPST shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tempest Therapeutics from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.
About Tempest Therapeutics
Tempest Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in developing small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, and is currently in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tempest Therapeutics (TPST)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Tempest Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempest Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.