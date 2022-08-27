Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the July 31st total of 98,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Tempest Therapeutics Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TPST opened at $2.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tempest Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $16.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.82.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.13. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tempest Therapeutics will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tempest Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TPST Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Tempest Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 34.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TPST shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tempest Therapeutics from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

About Tempest Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Tempest Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in developing small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, and is currently in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors.

Featured Articles

