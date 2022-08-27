Terracoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $94.00 (TRC)

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 27th. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Terracoin has a market cap of $339,808.61 and $94.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 34.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,021.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.74 or 0.00573064 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.81 or 0.00258790 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005081 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00020623 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

About Terracoin

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terracoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

