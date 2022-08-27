TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Short Interest Down 71.8% in August

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 71.8% from the July 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TESS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.31. 14,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,436. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.50 million, a P/E ratio of -37.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.81. TESSCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $8.32.

TESSCO Technologies ( NASDAQ:TESS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $112.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.60 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TESS. Capital Management Corp VA increased its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 698,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,411,000 after buying an additional 92,473 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in TESSCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $575,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 496,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 117,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

