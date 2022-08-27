Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.67.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TEVA. UBS Group began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $525,793.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,884.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $558,885.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $525,793.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,884.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 100,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $603,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $9.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of -10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.63.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

