The 600 Group (LON:SIXH) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.30

The 600 Group PLC (LON:SIXH – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 14.30 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 13.60 ($0.16). The 600 Group shares last traded at GBX 14.25 ($0.17), with a volume of 56,522 shares changing hands.

The 600 Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.71. The company has a market capitalization of £16.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 13.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 14.31.

The 600 Group Company Profile

The 600 Group PLC designs, manufactures, and distributes machine tools, precision engineered components, and industrial laser systems in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Machine Tools and Precision Engineered Components; and Industrial Laser Systems.

