The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Holdings Lowered by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 7,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 18.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.0% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

Shares of SCHW opened at $71.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.10. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.75 and its 200-day moving average is $73.10.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

