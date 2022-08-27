The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.69 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The Hain Celestial Group updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

The Hain Celestial Group Trading Down 9.9 %

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $21.28 on Friday. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.68.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAIN has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. CL King initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 130.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at $115,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter valued at $334,000. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.