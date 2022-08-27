The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25), Briefing.com reports. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. The Hain Celestial Group updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

The Hain Celestial Group Trading Down 9.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN traded down $2.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.28. 1,773,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,572. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.68.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 23.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 31.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 13,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About The Hain Celestial Group

HAIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.56.

(Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.