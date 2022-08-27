The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.69 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The Hain Celestial Group updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $21.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.68. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on HAIN shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. CL King assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

About The Hain Celestial Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 292.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 609,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,309,000 after buying an additional 454,507 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,296,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,777,000 after buying an additional 323,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,766,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,681,000 after buying an additional 271,771 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 413,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after buying an additional 192,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,063,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,392,000 after buying an additional 167,520 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.