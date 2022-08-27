The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.69 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The Hain Celestial Group updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ HAIN opened at $21.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.68. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
Several research analysts have weighed in on HAIN shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. CL King assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.
