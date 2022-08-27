The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,685,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 90,063 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.0% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.36% of Home Depot worth $1,103,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.95.

NYSE HD traded down $11.68 on Friday, hitting $298.10. 3,315,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,435,822. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $297.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.79. The company has a market cap of $306.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

