The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Major Shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Purchases 800 Shares

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.18 per share, with a total value of $23,344.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,524. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $28,940.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 300 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $8,562.00.

On Friday, July 8th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 500 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $13,130.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 2,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00.

Shares of BATRA stock opened at $28.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $292.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Liberty Braves Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.97.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BATRA. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,482,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,436,000 after buying an additional 248,067 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 598,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,231,000 after buying an additional 73,135 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 710,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,458,000 after buying an additional 41,458 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 20.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 195,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after buying an additional 33,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 26.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 150,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after buying an additional 31,809 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

