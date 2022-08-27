The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Major Shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Purchases 800 Shares

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.18 per share, for a total transaction of $23,344.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,524. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $28,940.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 300 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $8,562.00.

On Friday, July 8th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 500 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $13,130.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 2,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $42.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.14. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $56.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.36 and its 200 day moving average is $42.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 782.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. 28.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

