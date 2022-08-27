The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Major Shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,453,712 shares in the company, valued at $93,185,883.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Havencrest Healthcare Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 24th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 21,084 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total transaction of $134,305.08.

On Monday, August 22nd, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 35,500 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $231,815.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 10,873 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $74,045.13.

On Monday, August 15th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 16,663 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $103,810.49.

On Friday, August 12th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 24,900 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $166,581.00.

Oncology Institute Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TOI opened at $6.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average is $6.72. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $12.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncology Institute

Oncology Institute ( NASDAQ:TOI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.92 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that The Oncology Institute, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Oncology Institute during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Oncology Institute during the fourth quarter worth about $32,137,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oncology Institute during the fourth quarter worth about $24,375,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Oncology Institute during the fourth quarter worth about $4,550,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Oncology Institute during the fourth quarter worth about $3,732,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Oncology Institute in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Oncology Institute Company Profile

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

