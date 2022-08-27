The Sandbox (SAND) Price Tops $0.96

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and approximately $336.66 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00004757 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,473,270,110 coins. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en.

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

