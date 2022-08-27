THEKEY (TKY) Market Capitalization Tops $707,069.88

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 27th. Over the last week, THEKEY has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One THEKEY coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. THEKEY has a market cap of $707,069.88 and $185,937.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get THEKEY alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000259 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

TKY is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling THEKEY

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.