TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Short Interest Down 32.6% in August

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 620,700 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the July 31st total of 921,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
TXMD traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,081. TherapeuticsMD has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $42.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average is $8.18. The firm has a market cap of $86.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.67.
TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by $15.43. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.50) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD will post -11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp acquired 580,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.86 per share, for a total transaction of $14,998,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,721,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,529,704.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 662,580 shares of company stock worth $15,466,258. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 339.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 44,528 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 258.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 13,069 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 688.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 788,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 688,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 727.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,860,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 2,514,618 shares in the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.
