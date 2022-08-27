Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.07-$1.19 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $380.00 million-$405.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $364.19 million.

Thermon Group Stock Performance

NYSE:THR traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,207. Thermon Group has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $20.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $613.93 million, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.34.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Thermon Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $102.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermon Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Thermon Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Thermon Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.

In other news, Director John T. Nesser III bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.35 per share, for a total transaction of $57,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Bruce Thames purchased 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.49 per share, for a total transaction of $48,793.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,267 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,545.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Nesser III purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.35 per share, with a total value of $57,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 11,867 shares of company stock worth $186,906. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Thermon Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Thermon Group by 57.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 106,164 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 29.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 37,021 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,445,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,417,000 after buying an additional 30,190 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the first quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 661,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,711,000 after buying an additional 18,799 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, tubing bundles, and system accessories, as well as strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and gas heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

