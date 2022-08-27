Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAC. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 184.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 447.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 10,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 12.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, HSBC raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Performance

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

NYSE:PAC opened at $151.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $109.25 and a 1 year high of $167.24.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

