Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,708 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 17,119 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,461 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 57.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $13.54 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $19.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

VOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.73) in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut Vodafone Group Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.17.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

