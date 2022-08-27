Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 22,643 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,643 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 149,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,748,000 after buying an additional 96,614 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,138.0% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 75,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 69,282 shares during the period. Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Kabouter Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Kabouter Management LLC now owns 32,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $40.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.41. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $53.58.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

