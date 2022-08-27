TigerCash Price Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (TCH)

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. TigerCash has a market cap of $383,284.24 and $1.53 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TigerCash has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One TigerCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.93 or 0.00948843 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,037.26 or 1.00100556 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com. The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger.

Buying and Selling TigerCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

