Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Stock Price Down 12.8%

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 12.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.10. Approximately 482 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

Till Capital Trading Down 12.8 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.76.

Get Till Capital alerts:

Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter.

About Till Capital

Till Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration activities. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, vanadium, and other deposits. It owns various mineral royalties and exploration property option agreements. The company also holds an interest in the Copper King property; and option interest in the Carlin Vanadium property located in Nevada, the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Till Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Till Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.