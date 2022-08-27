Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TCYMY opened at $36.87 on Tuesday. Tingyi has a one year low of $31.10 and a one year high of $42.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.87.
About Tingyi (Cayman Islands)
