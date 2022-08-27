Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TCYMY opened at $36.87 on Tuesday. Tingyi has a one year low of $31.10 and a one year high of $42.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.87.

About Tingyi (Cayman Islands)

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, produces and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. The company offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

