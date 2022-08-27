Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.70-4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.18.

Titan Machinery Stock Performance

Shares of TITN stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.97. The stock had a trading volume of 312,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.71. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $38.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day moving average is $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $496.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.78 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan Machinery

TITN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Titan Machinery from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Titan Machinery from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Titan Machinery from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Titan Machinery from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Titan Machinery presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 11.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 16.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 15.9% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 0.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery in the first quarter valued at $54,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

See Also

